Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1,051,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 619,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The company has a market cap of $10.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

About Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

