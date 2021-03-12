Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) vs. Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Financial Contrast

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Sundance Energy -291.44% -21.96% -8.64%

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Sundance Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Sundance Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 36.78 $4.13 million N/A N/A Sundance Energy $203.58 million 0.06 -$39.59 million ($0.58) -2.83

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundance Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sundance Energy has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Sundance Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sundance Energy is more favorable than Sow Good.

Summary

Sundance Energy beats Sow Good on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

