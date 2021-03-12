Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 181.8% from the February 11th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

STG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 5,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,578. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. Sunlands Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.89.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

