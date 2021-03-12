Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.20% of Surmodics worth $96,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $75,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,997 shares of company stock valued at $276,288. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $755.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.