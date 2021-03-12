Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 346,300 shares, an increase of 188.3% from the February 11th total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

SOAC stock remained flat at $$10.34 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,794. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.