Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 194.1% from the February 11th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SWDBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,697. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.