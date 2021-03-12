Swerve (SWRV) Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $11.49 million and $5.53 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.62 or 0.00455998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00061861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00048295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.80 or 0.00539837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00077808 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,780,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,250,357 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

