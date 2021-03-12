SYNC Network Tops One Day Volume of $406,593.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 95.9% higher against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $20.26 million and $406,593.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.88 or 0.00390193 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,685.57 or 0.06394902 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 132,234,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,273,600 tokens. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

