Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 201.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,851 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $228.40 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.