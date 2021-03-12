Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,551 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Synopsys worth $104,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS stock traded up $8.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,396. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.