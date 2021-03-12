Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 4,489 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.34. The company had a trading volume of 158,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161,325. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $226.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

