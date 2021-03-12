Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.81. The company had a trading volume of 241,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,462,213. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.76. The stock has a market cap of $284.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

