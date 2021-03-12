Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $61,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,215. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

