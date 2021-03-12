Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.25% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $172,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,532 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,991. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.52.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.