Synovus Financial Corp Has $13.39 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.89. 99,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454,021. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

