Synovus Financial Corp Has $25.42 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 613,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,419,000 after acquiring an additional 572,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. 334,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,202,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $193.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.