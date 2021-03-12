Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after buying an additional 1,102,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $15,502,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,385,666 shares of company stock valued at $369,792,770 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.56. The stock had a trading volume of 334,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,492,992. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

