Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 14,127 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 210.8% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 930,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after buying an additional 83,741 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

MRK stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 239,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,143,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.