Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,046,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $96,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. 206,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,409,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

