Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Raised by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 1.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sysco by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Sysco by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,340,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,804,000 after purchasing an additional 228,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $144,093,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

NYSE SYY traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.17. 89,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,678. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,180.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

