Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 200.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 185,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 57,049 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,133.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

