T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 117.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,353,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,705,000 after acquiring an additional 345,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $176.33 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $179.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

