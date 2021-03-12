TaaS (TAAS) Market Cap Hits $6.81 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One TaaS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00050515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00658136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

