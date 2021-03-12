Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC):
- 3/3/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.
- 3/1/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.
- 2/25/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.
- 2/24/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after purchasing an additional 158,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
