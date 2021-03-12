Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,091 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,457 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,639,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,019,111 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $226,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 35,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

MSFT stock opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

