Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 7.6%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 1,451,370 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,019,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Talos Energy by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 67,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.