Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,967 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 40,808 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.09% of Tapestry worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tapestry by 44.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 278,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. 49,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,424. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

