Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.60

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 2442568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £12.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.95.

In other Tavistock Investments news, insider Oliver Charles Cooke acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

