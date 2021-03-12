TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.50

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 22404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCF shares. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

In related news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,247. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,346,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

