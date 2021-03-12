TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Mizuho

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

TCRR stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $935.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

