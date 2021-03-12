TD Securities Boosts CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to $3.00

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.82.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 41,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

