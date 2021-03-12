TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
TE Connectivity has raised its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.
TEL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,342. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of -182.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.35 and its 200-day moving average is $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
