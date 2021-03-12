TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

TEL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,342. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of -182.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.35 and its 200-day moving average is $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

