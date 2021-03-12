TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of TEL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.27. The company had a trading volume of 32,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $135.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

