Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,454 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity National Financial worth $22,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $77,039,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,891,000. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rood bought 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

