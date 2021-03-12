Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after buying an additional 246,575 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after acquiring an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after buying an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,649,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,726 shares of company stock worth $3,813,635. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $298.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

