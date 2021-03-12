Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,399,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

SVACU stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.