Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.19% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $23,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

