Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Garmin worth $20,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Insiders have sold a total of 17,171 shares of company stock worth $2,112,004 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN opened at $125.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.67. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

