Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,771 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC opened at $379.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 134.49, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.75 and a 200-day moving average of $377.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

