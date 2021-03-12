Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Arista Networks worth $20,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

NYSE:ANET opened at $276.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $326.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.06.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,762,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,391 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,351 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

