Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,072 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 3M were worth $23,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 105,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 69,042 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in 3M by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 374,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,475,000 after buying an additional 112,075 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of 3M by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 61,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,641. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM opened at $181.18 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

