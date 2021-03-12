TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the February 11th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TeamViewer stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $25.89. 30,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,583. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. TeamViewer has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

