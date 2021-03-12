Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Up 170.3% in February

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 170.3% from the February 11th total of 27,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TEKK opened at $10.08 on Friday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

About Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.