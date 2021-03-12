Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Up 170.3% in February

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 170.3% from the February 11th total of 27,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
TEKK opened at $10.08 on Friday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.
About Tekkorp Digital Acquisition
