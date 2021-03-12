Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Teleflex worth $19,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $4,556,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $406.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.65. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $414.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.60.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

