Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.60.

TFX stock traded up $7.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $422.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $420.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.06.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

