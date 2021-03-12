Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Up 173.6% in February

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 173.6% from the February 11th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TDF traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 35,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $27.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,347,000 after acquiring an additional 284,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

