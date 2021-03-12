Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Position Lessened by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,156,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856,008 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 3.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $79,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,169,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TME shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of TME traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 562,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,257,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

