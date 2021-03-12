Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.95

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 39712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $859.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $200,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $419,028.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,113,469. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tenneco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Tenneco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 481,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenneco by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

