Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Sells $2,116,179.35 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.83. 96,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,529. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.78. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Teradyne by 58.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 4,217.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 437,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.