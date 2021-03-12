Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Teradyne worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 12.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 99.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $3,676,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.3% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 91,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

